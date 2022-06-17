Cape Town International Airport is the best in Africa

On Thursday night, at the 2022 World Airport Awards, in Paris, France, Cape Town International Airport won the best ‘Airport in Africa’, the ‘Best Staff in Africa’ and ‘Cleanest Airport in Africa’ awards, and we couldn’t be more proud.

Mireille Wenger, Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, said: “These awards are a clear vote of confidence in the airport, it’s an honour to congratulate the CTIA, their team, and all those involved in making this fantastic achievement possible, especially during these trying times.”

The next ‘challenge’ for Cape Town International Airport was to work with all stakeholders to compete with the best airports in the world, Wenger said.

The World Airport Awards are described as ‘the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports.’