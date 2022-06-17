Cape Town International Airport is the best in Africa

Cape Town does it again!
On Thursday night, at the 2022 World Airport Awards, in Paris, France, Cape Town International Airport won the best ‘Airport in Africa’, the ‘Best Staff in Africa’ and ‘Cleanest Airport in Africa’ awards, and we couldn’t be more proud.
Mireille Wenger, Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, said: “These awards are a clear vote of confidence in the airport, it’s an honour to congratulate the CTIA, their team, and all those involved in making this fantastic achievement possible, especially during these trying times.”
The next ‘challenge’ for Cape Town International Airport was to work with all stakeholders to compete with the best airports in the world, Wenger said.
The World Airport Awards are described as ‘the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports.’
‘’Last week, I had the opportunity to visit CTIA for the announcement of United Airlines year-round service, which is great news for the Western Cape and shows that there is clearly a surge in demand for flights to Cape Town.’’
‘’As a proud partner of the Air Access programme, we will continue to push hard to increase the number of connections to the Western Cape because more connections, mean more tourism, more trade, and more investment opportunities, which good for economic growth and job creation,’’ she added.