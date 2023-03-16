Cape Town International crowned ‘Best Airport in Africa’ 8th time in a row

This was announced at the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards, held last night at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Amsterdam. Premier Alan Winde said: “This latest accolade is further proof of the outstanding standards and level of service we foster in the Western Cape. The award also confirms that our tourism facilities are world-class, befitting our province being a top location for visitors, domestically and from abroad. The solid growth we are seeing in tourism is integral to our economy growth, recovery, and job creation. I want to congratulate the airport’s management and staff. You have made us very proud once again.”

CTIA has seen great recovery since the pandemic hit, and during the festive season in 2022 tourists flocked to the mother city in increasing numbers. The airport has seen 98% recovery of international passengers compared to 2019, with good domestic passenger demand. Enver Duminy, Cape Town Tourism CEO told IOL: “It’s remarkable to see our collective efforts to restore our beautiful city’s international and domestic visitor performance to pre-pandemic levels paying off.” The airport has seen 98% recovery of international passengers compared to 2019, with good domestic passenger demand. Picture: Supplied In addition, an overview of Western Cape Tourism Performance in 2022 states, the Western Cape ranked as the top performing province in South Africa, with respect to the overseas markets, recording the highest number of tourist arrivals of all provinces, at 697 132.