Cape Town International scoops Best Airport in Africa award

At the recent World Airport Awards, the Cape Town International Airport scooped the most prestigious award in Africa. The airport won the Skytrax World Airport Award for Best Airport in Africa for the sixth consecutive year and the Best Airport Staff in Africa for 2021, an award last won by them five years ago, in 2016.

Durban’s King Shaka International Airport ranked second in Africa followed by Joburg’s OR Tambo International Airport at third. The Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar took top honours of being the Best Airport in the World with Tokyo Haneda coming in second and Changi Airport Singapore listing third in the world. Other winners in other categories included Istanbul Airport which was voted the World’s Most Improved Airport; Changi Airport Singapore, which was also awarded the World’s Best Airport Staff while Tokyo Haneda won the World’s Cleanest Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun Airport won the World’s Best Airport in the 35 to 45 million Passenger category.

Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier congratulated the Cape Town International Airport on its win especially in the tough current climate of Covid-19. He said: “Congratulations to Cape Town International Airport who have once again won the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Award for Best Airport in Africa and for Best Airport Staff in Africa for 2021, which they last won in 2016. Winning this award is even more significant considering the challenging year that the travel industry has experienced, and so we are incredibly proud of the team who continue to provide a consistent world-class service to those visiting Cape Town and the Western Cape,” said Maynier. He said: “With the successful roll out of Covid-19 vaccines, I have no doubt that the tourism and travel industry will recover and, when it does, we will be ready to welcome visitors to Cape Town and the Western Cape, offering them the excellent service they have become accustomed to receiving. This is critical to our strategy to save jobs and rebuild the economy in the Western Cape.”