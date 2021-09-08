Cape Town is on a mission to lure travellers but will it captivate locals?

Cape Town doesn't disappoint – whether you visit its world heritage sites, explore the culinary delights or soaking in nature. The once-thriving destination has been hit hard by the pandemic, with low traveller demand and global Covid-19 restrictions.

To ensure travellers return to the city, Cape Town Tourism joined forces with Travel Counsellors for the Captivating Cape Town campaign. They want travellers, especially locals, to spend their breaks, or workations, in Cape Town. "The travel industry needs support. The pandemic-related drop in air traffic reached 63.3% in Southern Africa, compared to 2019, according to the African Airlines Association," said Leigh Dawber, the marketing executive at Cape Town Tourism.

She said the campaign aims to support travel agents and promote domestic travel to Cape Town. “South African travel agents accounted for about 80% of all air travel sold in the country. “They’re such a pivotal part of our tourism industry, and it’s been devastating to witness the impact the pandemic’s had on people’s livelihoods. With vaccinations rolling out and economies opening up, most of us are in a space where we can explore more.

“Cape Town is a safe destination to visit, with strict health and safety protocols and wide open spaces,” she said. According to Dawber, the Captivating Cape Town campaign connects travellers with a travel counsellor who will help them plan an epic trip in Cape Town. Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management for the City of Cape Town, said locals can make a difference to the visitor economy by investing in local travel.