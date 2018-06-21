boer maak 'plan If the thought of two-minute showers and re-using your towels has stopped you from visiting Cape Town this year, then let it not persuade you from the positives that the fear of a drought has brought to the people of Cape Town. An important thing to consider is how Cape Town's water woes have shown how the Mother City can work together in the characteristic South African





Wesgro's Chief Marketing Officer Judy Lain explained that despite the drought that Cape Town experienced, the city still brings a lot of tourists to the Mother City, and that the hotels around the city successfully encourage travelers to #SavelikeaLocal during their visit.





Hotels have introduced measures to encourage their guests to save water, such as the Peninsula All Suite Hotel’s rubber-duck-walk of shame to encourage showering, where guests need to exchange a plastic duck for a plug at reception.

“We recognise that travelers may be reticent to visit the Cape while we grapple with the drought, but would urge them to reconsider. Their visit contributes to the Cape’s economy and as tourism businesses, we have put in place measures that will help them be water-wise and environmentally conscious, without hindering their positive experience of the city and surrounds", Group Marketing Manager of Dream Hotels and Resorts, Sharmila Ragunanan said in a statement.





“Frankly, being a better traveler is something we can all aspire to be.The world needs better tourists and Cape Town’s water situation has helped us to create awareness of this", Ragunanan.





Ragunanan also mentioned that with Day Zero being pushed back, this encourages tourists to come to city and also encourages them to conserve water and participate in environmental measures to ensure that there is enough water for everyone. "We're emphasising that tourists can be valuable members of the community, while learning to travel more responsibly".





So, the new message is clear: Cape Town averted the crisis and the community's message is positive. They want their tourists back. "We need you to come back and we want to work together to help each other do travel more responsibly.”





