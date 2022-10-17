Cape Town named Africa’s leading city destination at World Travel Awards

I think we can say that Cape Town is a city that does not sleep. Tourism has seen significant growth in various areas despite the hard knock it took; and to add to the success, Cape Town was crowned Africa’s leading city destination.

The ceremony took place on Saturday night at the Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, attended by leading travel industry decision-makers and stakeholders from across Africa. This is not to be taken lightly, it’s something to be proud of, it comes to show the acknowledgement and excellence that Cape Town holds. Find Your Freedom, a campaign which started not too long ago and allows people to experience Cape Town on various levels, walked away with four awards at the 10th annual Supersonic New Generation Awards held at the end of Tourism Month; Bronze Awards for Most Viral Campaign, Most Innovative Gamification Campaign, Best Use of Technical Innovation and Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event.

Quad Biking in the dunes near Atlantis Picture: SAM CLARK Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism said: “The past year has seen encouraging growth in both international and local travel and hospitality in Cape Town. Being awarded Africa’s Leading City Destination 2022, means yet again that the Mother City is being recognised as a truly world-class destination, and we could not be prouder”. Table Mountain, one of Cape Town’s pride and joy, was also acknowledged as one of the best tourist attractions in the world - again. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth for the City of Cape Town added: “These awards are both humbling and an affirmation of the splendour and people of our great metro. It’s a continued celebration of our city on a global stage.’’

Vos said without the hard work of the team and industry this would not have been possible. They have worked tirelessly to keep the Mother City on top for travellers and its own people. ‘’It is through tourism that the opportunities and innovation of Cape Town are revealed to the world. These awards bring significant global attention and investor value to the Mother City, which we are very grateful for,” he said. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.