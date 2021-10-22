Cape Town named Africa's Leading City Destination for 2021

Cape Town was named Africa's Leading City Destination for 2021 at the Africa segment of the World Travel Awards-further bolstering the Mother City's international and local appeal. The award comes just a month after Cape Town was named the best city in the Middle East and Africa in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.

Last year, Cape Town was voted the Best City in the World for the seventh consecutive year by Telegraph Travel Readers and named a Safe Travel Destination by the World Travel & Tourism Council. With summer fast approaching, Cape Town's spectacular views, world heritage sites, wine and food experiences, as well as adventure, culture and history make it appealing for tourists. Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said the awards prove that Cape Town is a destination worth visiting.

"The Mother City remains a huge part of the global travel landscape and one of the most beloved city destinations in the world. As a visitor walks through the streets of Cape Town, explores our national parks, enjoys our beaches and winelands, they will undoubtedly enjoy the natural beauty of Cape Town. "But what turns that enjoyment into a love for our city is what we as locals offer. It’s our warmth and welcoming nature that is the magic ingredient that keeps visitors coming back to Cape Town. And whether you find yourself in the City Centre, in Woodstock, in Khayelitsha, Mitchell’s Plain or Langa, visitors will discover that every corner of Cape Town has something quite unique to offer," he said. Mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management at The City of Cape Town Alderman James Vos said these awards brought significant global attention and investor value to Cape Town.