Cape Town named as 6th most affordable city to relocate to in the world

Cape Town is arguably one of the most beautiful cities in South Africa and now according to a new research it is an affordable city to relocate to. A recent study by Money.co.uk revealed the most affordable cities to relocate to in the world.

Cape Town, the Mother City, was placed at number six on the list. The city is known for its lovely beaches and that famous mountain, Table Mountain. The study analysed factors that are often taken into consideration when deciding where to relocate to, including house prices, living costs and average salary, to reveal the most affordable places to relocate to around the globe.

The most affordable relocation destination is Istanbul where average annual living costs are only €15 127. This is €48 627 less a year than Basel, and €18 767 less than the average. According to the report the annual cost of living in Cape Town in Euros is €21 295 which is R381 76. The best city in the world to relocate to overall is Austin, Texas. Austin has the third-best internet speed of any city in the rankings, at 87.5 Mbps.

Additionally, the city scores highly in terms of average temperature (20.4°C), and high average monthly salaries at €4,726. Argentine capital Buenos Aires is the second most affordable location to relocate with average annual costs of €16 371, which is over €1 000 more expensive than Istanbul. €1 706 a year separates Kuala Lumpur and Buenos Aires in terms of average annual living costs. This means that the Malaysian capital ranked third for affordability to relocate to with total annual living costs of €18 077.

Basel, Switzerland is the most expensive city to relocate to as the annual cost of living is €63 754. Dubai is the best relocation destination if you are looking to move for better weather, as it scored a perfect 10. The average temperature in Dubai is 28.2 °C, and there is 68mm of rainfall per year. The Qatari city of Doha is the top relocation destination located on the coastline, this city scored 7.53/10. Water temperatures in Doha are 24.83 °C on average, it also has high wages of €48 341.