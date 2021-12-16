Cape Town named World’s Leading Festival and Event Destination for 2021

Cape Town was named World’s Leading Festival and Event Destination for 2021 by the World Travel Awards. The city, which also won the same category last year, hosts some of the country's top events and festivals, including the Cape Town Jazz Festival, Rocking the Daisies, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and SA Cheese Festival.

With its picturesque landscapes, open spaces and bucket list activities, travellers who visit for events and festivals can immerse themselves in the city. Alderman James Vos, a mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and tourism for the City of Cape Town, said the award was a "real feather in Cape Town’s cap" and a "celebration of our city on a global stage". "It’s evidence that people everywhere have a special place in their hearts for our festivals and annual events calendar. The joy of Cape Town is its diversity. Our wealth of experiences reflect our rich melting pot of heritages and cultures," he said.

During the pandemic, Enver Duminy, Vos and their teams worked tirelessly to market Cape Town as a destination of choice. Cape Town Tourism, for example, partnered with a few attractions to allow vaccinated people the chance to explore some of the city's attractions at reduced prices. Duminy explained why South Africa's tourism and hospitality sectors required support through domestic travel.

"It’s really the industry’s greatest – and only – hope right now. We have partnered with the City of Cape Town to launch our domestic tourism campaign to help our locals show our local businesses love while travelling wisely, with Covid-19 precautions top-of-mind.” “Find Your Freedom by getting vaccinated and then exploring Cape Town," said Duminy. Cape Town also took a nod for being the best city in the Middle East and Africa, according to the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.