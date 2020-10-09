Cape Town needs your vote to win global accolades

Cape Town is nominated in eight different global categories for the prestigious World Travel Awards, one of the year's most highly anticipated awards in the travel and tourism industry. Cape Town has been nominated in the global categories of World's Leading City Break Destination, World's Leading City Destination, World's Leading Festival & Event Destination, World's Leading Tourist Attraction: Table Mountain, World’s Leading Airport: Cape Town International, World’s Leading Luxury Hotel: Twelve Apostles, World’s Leading City Hotel: Pepperclub and World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa: Villa 2 @ Ellerman House Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, said the awards were globally recognised and winning would help the local tourism industry tremendously. “Being nominated for these prestigious global accolades really does instill a sense of confidence in our world class destination. As a visitor walks through the streets of Cape Town, explores our national parks, enjoys our beaches, enjoys what our winelands create, they will enjoy the natural beauty. “But what turns that enjoyment into a love for our city is what we as locals offer. It’s our warmth and welcoming nature that is the magic ingredient that keeps visitors coming to the Winelands and Cape Town.

“And whether you find yourself in the City Centre, in Woodstock, in Khayelitsha, Mitchell’s Plain or Langa, visitors will discover that every corner of Cape Town has something quite unique to offer. Winning these awards would be a huge honour and it would be a win for all the people of Cape Town," he said.

Managing Director of Table Mountain Cableway Wahida Parker said the nomination for Table Mountain will go a long way in not only inspiring international visitors to experience Table Mountain, but also South Africans.

“This nomination reinforces our accolade as the New 7th Natural Wonder of the World. As we reopen tourism, we want all South Africans to know that they have an international gem right on their doorstep. Being identified as a leading destination throughout the world - possibly even as the leading destination - is something every Capetonian should be very proud of.

“This nomination and, hopefully, future win, will remind South Africans that they don’t need to venture too far to see world-renowned attractions, but we need people to vote,” said Parker.

These nominations come after Cape Town was nominated for multiple awards on the African continent, also by the World Travel Awards.

These African categories include Africa's Leading Beach Destination, Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination, Africa's Leading City Destination, Africa's Leading Festival & Event Destination, and Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Destination.

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Asset Management, including tourism, notes that there is a lot of work that goes into being recognised on such a level.

“Together with Cape Town Tourism, the City of Cape Town is constantly working to ensure that Cape Town remains top of mind as a destination for those wanting to live, play, work, study, visit or invest. It’s only through our hard work together that we are able to be nominated in these awards. In order to win, we now need the help of the public.

“Please visit the awards website and cast your vote for Cape Town to help us keep our beautiful city on the minds and in the hearts of potential travellers,” he said.

To vote, visit https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote