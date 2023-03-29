Cape Town ranked 5th best city for mindful travellers

Cape Town is one of the most beautiful cities you can ever visit. Besides the ocean, Table Mountain and affluent aesthetic, it boasts a breathtaking sunset. KAYAK, one of the world’s leading travel search engines, has launched the City Index for Mindful Travellers.

The City Index for Mindful Travellers is an interactive guide designed to help conscious travellers make wise decisions when planning their next trip. The index analysed 167 cities in 63 countries across 28 factors to help travellers make more informed travel decisions. In its study, Cape Town came fifth place in the ranking of the Middle East and Africa region. The Mother City is said to be less tourist-populated compared with many other popular destinations.

“The city has a good share of properties which could be interesting for mindful travellers, because they use practices such as eliminating single-use plastic or running on renewable energy sources. Additionally, free walking tours are available in Cape Town, which enables travellers to explore the city’s sights with less carbon emissions easier,” read the index report. Tunis, Tunisia, took first place for its unique markets that allow visitors to buy second-hand goods. Tel Aviv, Israel, took the second spot for excelling in the number of walking tours. In third place was Dubai for offering eco-friendly car hire options at low costs.