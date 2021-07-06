Cape Town ranked among best cities for remote working

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town has been ranked among the top 20 cities globally for remote working, a study has found. The study was conducted by global housing rental platform Nestpick, where Cape Town scored 16th place out of 75 cities, ranking higher than cities such as New York, Barcelona and Athens.

The study was based on a range of factors, including infrastructure, leisure activities, cost of living and overall liveability. In a statement, mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management Alderman James Vos said this was proof that there was a need for a remote-working visa. The Western Cape government has urged the national government to implement a remote-working visa to allow international visitors to stay longer and work remotely while travelling in South Africa.

The local government said at the time that it sought out innovative ways to attract visitors by embracing new forms of global travel that have emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic. Vos said he will be making submissions to the national government to prolong the remote-working visa. “Digital nomads typically stay longer than 90 days in a destination. As such, I am making submissions to the national government to make provisions in the Immigration Act to allow for a remote-working visa for a period longer than three months.

“In fact, the City’s Enterprise and Investment team has already incorporated this position into our strategic marketing approach known as the Six Pillars: Visit, Live, Work, Study, Play and Invest in Cape Town,” Vos said. He said the remote-working model isn’t just a trend but is here to stay, and said the government needs to capitalise on what Cape Town can offer 21st-century workers Vos said by encouraging more workers to choose Cape Town, it will boost the economy and amplify the message among workers’ friends and family about Cape Town being a prime destination for work and play.