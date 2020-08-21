Cape Town receives globally recognised Safe Travels Stamp

Cape Town has been approved as a user of the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) safety stamp. According to WTTC, the global protocols take into account the current guidelines of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, said that the safety stamp is a " great achievement". “It highlights that as a destination, we are committed to aligning with the Safe Travel protocols as set out by WTTC. It emphasises that we are serious about being a safe destination for travelers and that we are ready to cautiously but warmly welcome visitors back again," he said. The safety stamp allows Cape Town Tourism to assume the role of a Safe Travels ambassador to its members and other stakeholders, advocating the implementation of the Safe Travels protocols.

"We have an ongoing responsibility to encourage travellers making use of the Safe Travels stamp to be compliant with the protocols and various terms and conditions.

"These Safe Travels protocols is a new global set of guidelines for use by the travel and tourism sector. These protocols highlight global best practice when it comes to Covid-19 and are aimed to help rebuild confidence in destinations around the world," added Duminy.

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Asset Management, including Tourism, within the City of Cape Town, said it is important to position Cape Town as a safe and healthy destination.

"Over the past few months have had numerous engagements with key stakeholders in the tourism sector. We are determined to ensure that the tourism industry will bounce back, and that we create a sustainable and inclusive future for this vital and vibrant sector,” he said.

Brett Hendricks, Chairperson of Cape Tourism, said the protocols will give both local and international visitors the piece of mind and assurance that in Cape Town.

"They can have the confidence to visit attractions and experiences while their safety is our top priority. It’s time to rebuild our sector and we need to make sure our visitors are able to enjoy our amazing city once again,” he said.