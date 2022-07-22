Cape Town revealed as the 7th most popular city break destination globally

Hotel chain Premier Inn analysed search data for more than 1 200 cities in over 130 countries to find out this year's trending city break destinations, and Cape Town was revealed as the seventh most popular city break destination globally. Cape Town has been on the list for quite a few things this year, especially regarding travel, including Table Mountain, considered as one of the best views world wide.

Story continues below Advertisement

The city break remains a firm favourite travel choice for many holiday-goers, and Dubai tops the list for South Africa’s city break searches, with 12 000 Google searches for the city with the world’s tallest building, made in South Africa. South Africa’s 5 most popular city break destinations according to Google search data Premier Inn used Google search data to discover the top city break destinations for over 130 countries around the world.

Cape Town was revealed as the seventh most popular city break destination in the world, with it being the favourite of six countries around the world. South Africans’ most searched for city break destination is Dubai, followed by Paris and Amsterdam. Dubai, Picture: Olga Ozik from Pixabay Whereas, globally, the most popular city break destinations are Dubai, Paris, Boston, Madrid, and Singapore. In addition, 21 out of the 136 countries we analysed showed Dubai as their top searched-for city break destination, with visitors from all around the world wanting to experience the glamour of Dubai’s lifestyle.

Story continues below Advertisement