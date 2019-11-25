Voted the best city for a seventh year in a row, the Mother City beat other cities like Vancouver and Kyoto to the coveted title. Picture: @capetowninfo/Instagram

The votes are in, and according to almost 40 000 Telegraph readers, Cape Town is the best city in the world. Voted the best city for a seventh year in a row, the Mother City beat other cities like Vancouver and Kyoto to the coveted title.

"We’ll put up with the occasional discomfort for the sheer joy of waking up with a real, natural beauty," said the British publication.

British tourists have always had a soft spot for Cape Town, but when asked to note the reasons for bestowing the award on the South Africa city, the Telegraph had the following to say: "The original Khoi inhabitants named the iconic flat-topped massif ‘Hoerikwaggo,’ Mountain of the Sea, and it is precisely this unique geography, towering mountains that drop, at times perpendicularly, into the vast blue, that is so seductive."

Vancouver came in at 2nd place. Picture: @vancouver/Instagram

The British capital London didn't feature anywhere in the top 20, leading us to believe that when it comes to holiday time, the English prefer to travel as far from home as possible.