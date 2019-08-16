Bo Kaap in Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Arriving at your holiday destination and being warmly received is what every traveller looks for. Friendly faces and smiles also go a long way when you're pounding the streets while on vacation.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel recently released it's list of the 50 Friendliest Cities in the World 2019 and Cape Town has got something to smile about.

The Mother City ranks a respectable 14th place on the list, and is the highest ranking African city.

Vancouver in Canada is considered to be the friendliest city in the world, according to the results of the survey.

The travel site does a sample survey results of its 1.5 million social audience, in an attempt to determine which cities across the world are most welcoming for tourists and expats alike.

Readers ranked cities based on first impressions at port of entry (airport/train station etc), local's attitude towards tourists, openness of strangers, and "general friendliness".

This is the Big 7 Travel Top 10 Friendliest Cities in the World 2019

Vancouver, Canada Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Bruges, Belgium Taipei, Taiwan Hamburg, Germany Dublin, Ireland Christchurch, New Zealand Nashville, Tennessee, USA São Paulo, Brazil Glasgow, Scotland

In describing how Cape Town clinched top spot the survey states: "Cape Town’s locals are full of life and warmth and instantly welcome visitors to the city. It’s a safe city for travellers (once you explore with some common sense!) with a diverse mix of locals and an exciting energy. Our readers scored it highly on first impressions, putting it firmly as one of the friendliest cities in the world."



