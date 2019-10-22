Cape Town has been placed 5th in Global travel site Big 7 Travel '50 Sexiest Cities in the World'. Picture: Patrick King.

Are you looking for somewhere sexy to take your lover? Or a place where you can enjoy romantic dinners and seductive activities? Well, Cape Town may be that destination. The Mother City has been placed 5th in Global travel site Big 7 Travel '50 Sexiest Cities in the World'.

It is no surprise that Cape Town ticks all the right boxes when it comes to being a sexy city, and it seems that 2.5 million readers across the world agree.

From its alluring fine dining eateries to its picturesque wine estates, there's bound to be something to seduce you.

The survey conducted by Big 7 Travel was based on the compiled statistics for the cities having the most sex, data regarding the countries with most sexual searches online (Vouchercloud), research on the best cities for single people, and the highest number of romantic restaurants, date night spots, and passion-inducing activities.