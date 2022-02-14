Cape Town’s most scenic and romantic proposal hotspots
February is the month of love with Valentine’s Day celebrated on the 14th. With that, we are sure there are many people who are thinking about proposing to their loved ones.
However, simply kneeling down on one knee and popping the question won’t do the trick in the age of social media. One needs to find the perfect backdrop to make the moment magical - and be Instagram worthy for when they make the announcement public.
Thankfully, Cape Town Tourism conducted a Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram poll to determine the finest sites in the city to propose. They also solicited feedback from The Perfect Proposal customers, as well as wedding and proposal coordinators.
The coastal city of Cape Town is one of the few places on the planet where love has the ability to grow against such a stunning backdrop. The Mother City was named 21st among the most romantic cities in the globe by the online dating portal WeLoveDates.com and was the continent's second most romantic city after Marrakech. From the white sand beaches to the sunshine soaked mountains, the town in the Western Cape is abundant with sites ideal for romantic meetings, so it's easy to see how it might warm one's heart.
"It's hard to think of a finer city to find the freedom to confess your true love in," says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. Whether you're proposing on Table Mountain or on the beach, you'll have no trouble finding the ideal location.“
“Following that,” he added “You can celebrate at any of the city's world-class restaurants." Last year, South African restaurants and vineyards dominated on an international scale in the World’s Best Vineyards and World’s 50 Best Restaurants by placing in the top.
So where should you go if you’re planning a grand proposal and you want a beautiful setting? At the top of peoples’ lists was the V&A Waterfront, followed closely by Table Mountain. Hout Bay, the airport, Kirstenbosch Gardens, Signal Hill, Franschhoek, Boulders, the Aquila Nature Reserve, and the Strand were also among the favourite Capetonian destinations for lovers.