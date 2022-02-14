Cape Town’s most scenic and romantic proposal hotspots

February is the month of love with Valentine’s Day celebrated on the 14th. With that, we are sure there are many people who are thinking about proposing to their loved ones. However, simply kneeling down on one knee and popping the question won’t do the trick in the age of social media. One needs to find the perfect backdrop to make the moment magical - and be Instagram worthy for when they make the announcement public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town Wedding Photographer (@cobaphotography.co.za) Thankfully, Cape Town Tourism conducted a Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram poll to determine the finest sites in the city to propose. They also solicited feedback from The Perfect Proposal customers, as well as wedding and proposal coordinators. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town | South Africa (@cityofcapetown) The coastal city of Cape Town is one of the few places on the planet where love has the ability to grow against such a stunning backdrop. The Mother City was named 21st among the most romantic cities in the globe by the online dating portal WeLoveDates.com and was the continent's second most romantic city after Marrakech. From the white sand beaches to the sunshine soaked mountains, the town in the Western Cape is abundant with sites ideal for romantic meetings, so it's easy to see how it might warm one's heart.