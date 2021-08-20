Cape Town's Townhouse Hotel re-imagined as new hospitality concept

When Townhouse Hotel in Cape Town closed its doors in March, its new owners vowed to resurrect the hotel differently. Dubbed South Africa’s first hybrid co-living, co-working and hospitality concept, the renamed Neighbourgood East City is fast becoming the new talk of the town.

Founder and chief executive officer at Neighbourgood Murray Clark said the pandemic enticed more people to choose living and workspaces that offer a sense of place, community, flexibility and affordability. Short and long stays are available. “We believe Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world to live in. With flexible work trends allowing people across the globe to have a more nomadic lifestyle, Neighbourgood as a brand is well-placed to deliver an integrated living, working and lifestyle space solution for its members," he said.