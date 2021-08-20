Cape Town's Townhouse Hotel re-imagined as new hospitality concept
When Townhouse Hotel in Cape Town closed its doors in March, its new owners vowed to resurrect the hotel differently.
Dubbed South Africa’s first hybrid co-living, co-working and hospitality concept, the renamed Neighbourgood East City is fast becoming the new talk of the town.
Founder and chief executive officer at Neighbourgood Murray Clark said the pandemic enticed more people to choose living and workspaces that offer a sense of place, community, flexibility and affordability.
Short and long stays are available.
“We believe Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world to live in. With flexible work trends allowing people across the globe to have a more nomadic lifestyle, Neighbourgood as a brand is well-placed to deliver an integrated living, working and lifestyle space solution for its members," he said.
Clark explained the concept: "It offers a solution for what young working professionals need today, which include contemporary, affordable accommodation, and adds the convenience of fully furnished suites, common areas where the like-minded residents can meet while they work or relax, and exceptional amenities including free wi-fi and weekly cleaning services, all under one cost-effective bill."
To pay homage to Townhouse, the suites have kept the same names, including Snug, Cosy and Comfort. Shared spaces include a MasterChef-style kitchen, contemporary dining and workspaces, and a common lounge area.
"The property is the first hotel-to-residential co-living conversion of its kind in the country, but it may not be the last. Neighbourgood is in the process of working with a number of other hotels, guest houses and property owners who are looking to do the same," he added.