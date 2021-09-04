CapeNature is offering free entry to 21 nature reserves during 7th annual Access Week

To celebrate Tourism and Heritage Month, CapeNature is offering free entry to 21 nature reserves during the 7th annual Access Week. The 7th annual Access Week, from September 13-20, 2021, offers the public an opportunity to explore their natural heritage at selected reserve destinations.

"This wonderful once-in-a-year opportunity gives visitors a chance to participate in a number of activities ranging from experiencing historical cultural sites, hiking, picnicking to mountain biking and birdwatching," CapeNature CEO Dr Razeena Omar said. Omar encouraged South Africans to spend a day in nature and explore their natural heritage. "Access Week provides an opportunity for everyone to enjoy our natural spaces and our unique natural heritage. All health and safety protocols will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks.”

Free access will not apply when booking through the call centre or when making an online booking. This offer excludes accommodation bookings, Free access will pertain to general access (conservation fee), and hiking, mountain biking, and other daily activities allowed. The waiver will not apply to the Whale Trail, select landowners, partners, or concessions, including canopy tours, bouldering and horse riding. Visitors to CapeNature will enjoy free day entry (excluding overnight stays) at reserves ranging from the West Coast to the Winelands, Overberg, Garden Route and the Klein Karoo. These include:

West Coast: Groot Winterhoek, Bird Island, Cederberg, Matjiesrivier, Rocherpan. Winelands: Limietberg, Hottentots Holland, Assegaaibosch (picnic only). Overberg: Kogelberg, De Mond, De Hoop, Marloth, Grootvadersbosch, Walker Bay.