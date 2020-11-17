Cash strapped? This Cape Town hotel lets your little ones stay for free

Steenberg Hotel & Spa is offering free accommodation for children under 12.

The 5-star boutique hotel, situated on a farm in the heart of the Constantia Wine Valley, is offering exciting activities to keep the children enthralled while the parents take in the views of the Steenberg Vineyards and the surrounding areas.

Families can also explore the Cape Peninsula.

The luxury hotel offers two and three-bedroom villas, private outdoor spaces, a rejuvenating spa, two top-notch restaurants, world-class wines, a championship golf course, relaxing garden and vineyard walks.

Bikes and trikes are on hand allowing the whole family to take in the outstretched vistas by embarking on walking or cycling trails. Guests can also enjoy fun-filled lawn games, pool action, kiddies’ menus to satisfy even the fussiest of eaters, and for the ultimate spoil, mini-spa treatments.