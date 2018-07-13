The Elgin Railway Market opened on 16 June 2018, a weekly market, open Fridays – Sundays, it’s just over Sir Lowry’s Pass and is a great day trip by car, and even better experience by steam train It’s the brainchild of businessman Roger Orpen, who converted the old apple warehouse into a bustling steampunk station market boasting local vendors and live music.

Orpen took his creative cues from the invention of steam and the industrial age, creating a beautiful space where art deco meets Victorian, with sweeping staircases, detailed metal archways, light fittings and wall sconces, raw brick and stone, black metal framed panes and a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-style fan system of belts and pulleys.

The next step in Orpen’s plan was to bring a steam train to the Market, which he now does a few times a month in partnership with the Ceres Rail Company. Visitors to the market can greet the train on the station platform or view its arrival from the Market’s leisure deck overlooking the railway.

View from the viewing deck at the Elgin Railway Market Picture: Heinrich Knoetze





Once in the venue, market visitors can choose from food vendors purveying everything from fragrant curries (The Curry Pot), to schwarmas (Ardi’s), pizza (Elginos Express) and ribs and burgers from The Station Grill.

Sample Mexican dishes from El Sombrero and pies, tarts and quiches from Pudding and Pie or Terra Madre’s cheeses, breads, dips, pates and dolmades from Corne’s Deli Delights.

Health conscious treats include fresh juices (Splashh smoothies) and low carb breads with various fillings from Le Food.

Ella’s Elgin Farm Foods offers local items such jaffels, vetkoek, pancakes and a soup of the day.

Visitors can also stop in for a snack from biltong stall Sud-Wes.

Sweet treats are abundant, including home-made cakes from Flour+Love and ice-cream and waffles-on-a-stick from #Rollin. A bar serves local wines, beer and cider and L-Gin, an artisanal gin bar serves up local craft gins.

The market has live music throughout the weekend and is in the process of constructing a children’s play space with climbing walls, ziplines and an area to hire for parties. Jungle gyms and roundabouts are currently keeping the little ones happy.

The Elgin Railway Market is open Fridays 4PM - 8PM, Saturdays 9AM – 8PM, Sundays 9AM – 5PM and the work space is open during the week 9AM – 5PM. Free parking is available.

Contact the Elgin Railway Market:

021 204 1158

www.elginrailwaymarket.co.za

Oak Avenue, Elgin Village, Elgin



