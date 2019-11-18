Children feeding the ducks. Pictures: Supplied

Groot Constantia, which is nestled on Cape Town’s doorstep, is South Africa’s oldest wine producing farm with an uninterrupted 334 year history of producing world renown wines. This is no “ordinary” wine estate, with a visit offering an unparalleled Visitors Route experience which allows guests to immerse themselves in the beautiful scenery, the historic architecture, and the award winning wines.

The Visitors Route starts at the original Manor House at Groot Constantia, which is an Iziko Museum featuring exhibitions of furniture, paintings, textiles, ceramics, brass and copper ware. Exquisite detail is given to each room and visitors are given a true glimpse back in time.

From here, guests make their way to the famed Cloete Cellar, which is the original wine production cellar from 1791, for a wine tasting. The Cloete Cellar was designed by renown architect Louis Thibault and the pediment of the cellar is adorned with a stucco relief which shows Ganymede, cup-bearer of the Gods, descending on Jove’s eagle, surrounded by frolicking cherubs.

Dining at Groot Constantia is quite the experience.

The historic Cloete Cellar was the only place where the famous Grand Constance wine was ever produced, and now the cellar forms an integral part of Groot Constantia’s Visitors Route, with half of the cellar housing a museum, whilst the other half features a tasting room.

After enjoying a wine tasting, with your own Spiegelau crystal glass to take home as a memento (there is also the option to add a Chocolate and Wine Pairing Experience) guests then head to the modern Production Cellar, which is the departure point for the unique, free self-guided audio Museum Tour, Cellar Tour and Vineyard Tour - available for download by anyone with a smartphone.

A visit to Groot Constantia is not complete without enjoying a meal at one of the two top-notch restaurants found on the estate. Jonkershuis is surrounded by ancient oak trees and with its relaxed child-friendly atmosphere is a lovely restaurant to visit with the family. Simon’s offers al fresco dining on the terrace or you can also order a delicious picnic basket to enjoy on the lawns.