'Cheap' Congolese doctor arrested in Cape Town for operating without a licence

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Solly Lottering Cape Town - Patients of a bogus Kraaifontein doctor expressed their shock following his arrest for operating without a licence. Kishule Prosper Bataciramwira, who is a Congolese national and had made his first court appearance on 16 July, had been operating from the practise of Dr ECA Mensah in Sesde Laan, Eikendal. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed the arrest: “A man, 45, was arrested in Kraaifontein for practising as a doctor while not registered as a medical practitioner.”

Patients at the surgery, who spoke to the Daily Voice, say Bataciramwira was popular in the area because he was cheap and also dispensed medicine himself.

“For R250 he will see you and give you medication, no prescriptions, so you don’t have to go to a pharmacy,” says a 25-year-old patient who declined to be named.

“He hasn’t been here long. He would also give you a doctor’s note for your work. On Thursday we saw the cop vans here, and heard he was arrested for molesting a girl.

“That didn’t surprise me because he had a way of undressing you with his eyes, but we kept coming back because he was cheap.

“We are shocked by his arrest, but here is already a new doctor.”

A receptionist at the surgery said Dr Mensah was not on duty and that the locum doctor was not allowed to speak to the media.

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) said it noted with “grave concern” the continuing trend by registered practitioners to employ unregistered locums to work in their practises.

“The HPCSA and Law Enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to eradicate the illegal health care practise of bogus healthcare practitioners,” it said.

“The HPCSA’s Inspectorate Office in Cape Town collaborated with the Kraaifontein SAPS in conducting an inspection at the practice of Mensah in Kraaifontein.

“The team found Bataciramwira practising as a medical doctor and consulting with patients while not registered with the Council. Bataciramwira was arrested and detained at the Kraaifontein SAPS.”

The public has been urged to report suspicious illegal practises by unregistered persons as it puts people’s lives at risk.

To provide tip-offs, contact the HPCSA at 012 338 9300/1 or email: [email protected]

Last year, the HPCSA discovered an astonishing 43 bogus doctors practising illegally in South Africa.

Daily Voice