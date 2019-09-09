Rockfalls meant that the Franschhoek Pass was closed for months. It's not been reopened. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

The Franschhoek Pass has been reopened to traffic. About two months ago the pass was closed due to rockfalls that was a result of heavy rains in the region.

The town was still accessible to visitors and residents during the time that the pass was closed, but it did limit traffic to and from the wine valley.

But, as of Friday, September 6, visitors wanting to explore the Franschhoek Wine Valley could once again access the valley via the pass.

Known for its spectacular views, the pass is also the gateway to the Mont Rochelle Nature Reserve which is a popular attraction for outdoor enthusiasts.

This weekend is also the Franschhoek Uncorked Festival which means the opening of the pass will be a welcome relief for visitors.

At the festival Franschhoek wineries showcase their new vintages and releases.

New release line-ups range from MCC’s, white wines and rosés to red varietals.

Noble Hill, Holden Manz Wine Estate, Rickety Bridge Winery, Dieu Donné Vineyards, Topiary Wines and Black Elephant Vintners, amongst others, are some of the producers participating in this year’s Franschhoek Uncorked.

Franschhoek Wine Valley CEO, Reinher Behrens says: "Although during the time of the closure we assured visitors that they were still able to access Franschhoek via the Helshoogte Pass from Stellenbosch, we are thrilled that the pass is open again allowing tourists to experience our many offerings throughout the entire valley."

He adds: " We'd like to thank all authorities and in particular the Department of Transport and Public Works at the Western Cape Government for their effort and dedication in completing the necessary remedial work. Furthermore, thank you to all our visitors for their patience while the pass was closed."

For any queries contact the Franschhoek Wine Valley Tourism office on 021 876 2861 or [email protected]