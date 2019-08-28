Come and smell the flowers at De Krans Blossom Festival. Picture: Supplied

The Western Cape is gearing up for flower season, as spring approaches there are already many regions in full bloom. Calitzdorp in the Klein Karoo is ready to welcome visitors to it’s annual Bloom Festival on Saturday (August 31). A 30-minute drive from Oudtshoorn, this town is within reach for Capetonians wanting to get out and about for the day.

Traditionally this is the last day of the winter season and so it kicks off the celebration of all things flora.

As is the case every year, the beautiful spring blossoms symbolise the start of a new year for the fruit and wine industry in Calitzdorp.

This year’s festival is jam-packed with events for the whole family.

De Krans Wine Cellar in Calitzdorp. Picture: Supplied

There’s a fun run/walk (5km or 10km) which takes place through the orchards in full bloom and the vineyards of De Krans Wine Cellar.

The entry fee will be R20 per person, or more if you want to make a donation to Friends of Calitzdorp Animals, which will receive all entry fees and donations on the day. Starting time is 10am on Saturday. You can enter on Saturday from 9am at De Krans.

From 11am Matt Hatters will be performing at De Krans. With their sounds in the background taste 20 different award-winning wines from De Krans, including the 2019 Chenin Blanc, Pinotage Rosé and Moscato wines.

The bistro will also be ready to serve delicious meals and the deli will offer a variety of very tasty produce made in the region.

For bookings or more information on De Krans and its wines, bistro & deli, call (044) 213 3314/64.