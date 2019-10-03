Concierge recommendations for things to do in Cape Town









There is lots to see and do right around the corner from the hotel. Picture Supplied The concierge at your hotel is often the keeper of secrets when it comes to the hidden gems of the city. Behind the concierge desk at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront you'll find Yusuf Jinoo who has a wealth of knowledge about the Mother City. “With so much to see and do in Cape Town from climbing Table Mountain, experiencing Robben Island, Shark Cage diving in Gansbaai, exploring the Winelands, tasting all the city’s gastronomical cuisine to discovering the local fl­ora and fauna, it can get a bit overwhelming for visitors to figure out what to do,” says Yusuf. Yusuf Jinoo is the concierge at the Radisson Blu Waterfront. Picture: Gavin Withers Here is his list - and it's all within walking distance of the hotel: Explore the seas Enjoy a kayaking experience that takes you directly past the front of the hotel and along the Atlantic Seaboard. Atlantic Outlook Kayaking is a local business to look into. This adventure makes for picture-perfect photographs.

Explore Cape Town from a different perspective

“Guests don’t often realise how bicycle-friendly the surrounding area is,” says Yusuf. Bike and Saddle offers an Atlantic Beach Cycle that starts at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront and takes riders all along the coast out towards Blouberg - all with Table Mountain as the backdrop.

Take in some art

For those interested in art, Yusuf recommends Everard Read Gallery. Situated in Portswood Road, the gallery is easily overlooked by out-of-towners who don’t know the area. Visitors to the gallery can expect to see a mix of contemporary paintings and sculptures by a variety of artists.

Get out and about

“It’s easy to only want to stick to the Sea Point Promenade when you’re in this neighbourhood,” says Yusuf.

“But the Green Point Urban Park should definitely be explored as well”. The park includes a fitness park for cycling, outdoor training and a play park for the kids. With a clear focus on biodiversity the heritage park offers additional facilities including a tea garden, a biodiversity nursery and short walks dedicated to the local ­flora and fauna. Park opens at 7am and closes at 7pm daily.

Enjoy a round of golf

Cape Town is home to some amazing golf courses, including the Metropolitan Golf Course in Green Point.

It is one of South Africa’s premiere golf courses and offers 18 holes, each with separate tees, together with 14 world class greens that share nine beautiful fairways.

Bang on 12 ‘clock

Visitors can learn the story behind Cape Town’s noon day gun at Signal Hill.

Experience the history for yourself arrive from 11.30am so that you have the opportunity to appreciate the beautiful surrounding scenery and other incredible armoury located at the Battery.

There’s a brief SA Navy history presentation that usually commences at 11.45am.

Oranjezicht City Farm Market

“One of the best weekend things to do in the area,” says Yusuf, “is the farm market every from 9am to 2pm on Saturdays and 9am to 3pm on Sundays."

Visitors can experience a community farmers-style market with independent local farmers and artisanal food producers.

For adrenaline junkies

Experience the majestic city and ocean views from a bird’s perspective.

Tandem paragliding is available off Lion's Head or Signal Hill (weather dependant). It’s a truly breathtaking way to take in some views.

Family fun

Families can enjoy a coastal game of putt-putt at the Three Anchor Bay putt-putt course.

This is an outdoor miniature golf course, located along the beachfront promenade in Sea Point. It is open seven days a week, weather permitting, and has two courses of 18 holes each.