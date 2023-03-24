New research has revealed that Cape Town, South Africa, is the best-value sunny destination. According to BestGamblingSites.com, Cape Town has 11.47 hours of winter sun per day, meaning tourists can expect to gain 7.94 hours of sun in total.

The site conducted the research to discover which destinations tourists can gain the most sunshine from. To do this, they looked at sunshine hours in 20 destinations, which were compared to London, to see how many sunshine hours tourists will typically gain per day. The study found that Cape Town is one of the ultimate destinations for sun.

Cape Town came in third place, offering tourists an average of 7.94 hours of daily sunshine in winter. Tanzania, East Africa, is the ultimate choice for travellers looking for a sunny destination that offers great value in terms of sunshine. Tanzania receives an average of 12.06 hours of sunshine per day during the winter, 33% more than Ibiza, with four hours less per day (8.06). During the winter months, visitors to Tanzania can gain 8.53 hours of sunshine per day, the most sunshine gained of all locations analysed – making it the best-value sunny destination.

Malé, the capital of the Maldives, ranks second in terms of average daily sunshine, boasting an impressive 11.88 hours of winter sun. Visitors to the city in colder months can expect to soak up 8.35 hours of sunshine per day, which is nearly 15% more than they would gain in Bali, Indonesia (7.18). Interestingly, Malé gets a full three hours more sun per day than Barbados in the Caribbean (8.88), although tourists in Barbados can still enjoy a respectable 5.35 hours of sunshine per day.

Here’s the list of the best-value sunny destinations in ranking: 1. Tanzania, East Africa 2. Malé, Maldives

3. Cape Town, South Africa 4. Bali, Indonesia 5. Cairo, Egypt

6. Chiang Mai, Thailand 7. Miami, Florida 8. Tenerife, Canary Islands