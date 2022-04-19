Delta Air Lines triangular route gets the ’go ahead.’ Here’s what it will mean for SA passengers

Delta Air Lines’ application to fly a triangular route between Atlanta, Johannesburg, and Cape Town has finally been approved by the national government, following extensive correspondence and an intergovernmental dispute process relating to how foreign operator permit applications are processed, which was initiated by the Western Cape Government. The approval of Delta Air Lines’ application to fly a triangular route between Atlanta, Johannesburg, and Cape Town is a big win, and the next step is to continue to work hard to expand “air access” because more flights mean more tourists and more tourists means more jobs in the Western Cape.

David Maynier, Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities states that they remain committed to working with the national government to find solutions to the challenges faced. Why the intergovernmental dispute process is under way: • To ensure that all foreign operator permit applications are processed in accordance with existing national policy, legislation, and agreements.