Developments at Agulhas National Park under way to entice tourists

Agulhas National Park is receiving “enhancements” that will include an ocean view restaurant and conference centre once complete. The Lighthouse Precinct Project is a collaboration between the Department of Tourism and SANParks.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Fish Mahlalela visited Agulhas National Park to assess progress on the department’s infrastructure development programme at the Lighthouse Precinct in the park. According to Mahlalela, through product enhancements at Agulhas National Park, the Department of Tourism aims to boost tourism numbers to the Overberg area as Cape Agulhas is a unique place as the official meeting point of the Indian and Atlantic Oceans as well as the southernmost tip of Africa. “The Department of Tourism is excited to partner with SANParks on this tourism enhancement project as both phase 1 and 2 serve as a springboard for further tourism developments and job creation in the Overberg region,” said Mahlalela.

According to the department, it signed an agreement with SANParks for tourism enhancements at Agulhas National Park in 2016 which focused on the construction of the iconic Map of Africa monument, construction of a 1km road, rehabilitation of the terrain and the realignment of the boardwalk. This R14-million project, which was phase 1, was completed in 2018. “The second phase, namely the Lighthouse Precinct Project, commenced in 2017. It includes a 60-seater ocean view restaurant, a reception area, an interpretive centre, a curio shop, vendor stalls, paving and walkways and a conference facility. This project is set to be completed by early 2024,” said the deputy minister. The department said it provided a budget of R54 740 000 for phase 2 with SANParks being the implementing agent and to date, the project is 43% complete and has employed 88 local people, of which 62 were women and 52 youth.