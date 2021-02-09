Embark on a foodie adventure with Cape Town’s new #ComeBackToTown campaign

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CCID has created a new map that showcases the Mother City’s popular eateries and cultural hot spots. Cape Town is famed for its blue flag status beaches, wineries and picturesque landscapes, but there's more to this thriving city than meets the eye. Travellers to the city will have the chance to enjoy a culinary experience with the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) new #ComeBackToTown campaign. CCID has created a new map that showcases the city's popular eateries and cultural hot spots. The map will be handed out at traffic intersections, in post boxes and town from this week. Travellers can also download it digitally. Picture: supplied. CEO of the CCID Tasso Evangelinos said the #ComeBackToTown initiative aims to reinvigorate the economy of the CBD and support its restaurant stakeholders.

“The map is specific, themed and easy to navigate, providing the consumer with so many choices of places to eat and drink. We see it as a way of supporting local businesses and will hopefully help to keep their doors open and prevent any more closures. There is a real need for us all to assist each other during this pandemic," said Evangelinos in a statement.

Evangelinos said they hope to see people walking around holding the map in their hands. There is a major social media campaign that will revolve around fun themes like where to find the best burgers, Cape Town’s coffee culture, top Italian restaurants and the best spot for a classy cocktail or a refreshing sundowner.

"This bespoke content aims to alert consumers to the vast array of eating and drinking experiences on offer in the CBD. Our message is always that people and venues need to follow all Covid-19 protocols to ensure a safe and secure eating-out experience,” added Evangelinos.

Visit here to download the map.