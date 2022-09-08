Enjoy a cultural experience at Groot Constantia this Tourism and Heritage Month

This September, braai, sunny skies, and art are part of the myriad of cultural experiences at Groot Constantia – all as vibrant and diverse as South Africa itself. During the 2022 heritage and tourism month, Groot Constantia will come alive with art and culture, as we proudly support Koena Art Institute, the first of its kind, dedicated to the preservation of the Khoe & San heritage, owned and managed by the Khoena people.

Story continues below Advertisement

These unique encounters will bring together Groot Constantia's many thriving collaborations with South African artists, designers, poets, performers, writers, and entrepreneurs, to showcase their talents for locals and tourists to experience. The heritage programme, curated by Groot Constantia and Koena Art Institute runs throughout Heritage month. Saturday 17 September:

Story continues below Advertisement

An hour with Dr. Diana Ferrus – “I've come to take you home” poetry reading This is one of the most important poems of political significance in the 20th century. Written in 1998, by Dr. Diana Ferrus, a South African writer, poet and storyteller of KhoeSan ancestry, the poem is about Sarah Baartman, now recognised as the first-known black female victim of trafficking. Ferrus wrote the poem in the midst of the French reluctance to release Baartman’s remains from the Musé de L’Homme; and the popularity of the poem is widely believed to be responsible for the return of Baartman‘s remains to South Africa, in 2002. Meet Dr. Ferrus and browse her book range, which is available for sale and signing. Where and when: In the Groot Constantia Iziko Learning Centre next to Jonkershuis Restaurant, at 14h00.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cost: Free of charge. Join amazing wire artist Tavengwa Dahwa Tavengwa Dahwa uses colourful wire to make a variety of meticulously crafted animals and functional decorative ware. There’s a range of bright birds, from peacocks to pelicans, flamingos and cranes, as well as African animals, such as ostrich, elephant and rhino.

Story continues below Advertisement

Spread your creativity with a wire and bead workshop with Tavengwa. Book on arrival at the Wine & Gift shop and collect pre-designed frames and beads. Loads of fun for the whole family! Where and when: In front of the Groot Constantia Cloete Cellar, between 10h00 and 15h00. Cost: R110.

Saturday 24 September

Spreading peace through music and love – Sibondha n the Irry People Band This South African musical group will get your feet tapping with smooth Afro and Latino rhythms, where healing harmonies and soulful psalms will lift and inspire. The band has shared the stage with well-known musicians from around the globe, such as Malika, Mambote from Congo, Eclyps from London, and many more. Where and when: In front of Groot Constantia Manor House and next to the Cloete Cellar, at Simon’s Restaurant. Join at 12h00-12h20 and 12h30-12h50.

Cost: Free of charge. Thursday 1 September to Friday 30 September Celebrating the Riel in Art

The Iziko Education Department and Koena Art Institute will present an educational art showcase, titled “Dans Laat die Stof Staan”. This visual and audio exhibit - aimed at senior phase school pupils in particular - centres on a celebratory dance that is rooted in San and Khoi traditions, called the Rieldans. As one of the oldest indigenous dancing styles in South Africa, it is fitting that this tradition is celebrated on the soil of South Africa’s oldest wine-producing farm. Local artists whose work will be on display, include Andries Dirks, Anthony Roach, Marlene Liebenberg and Terence Visagie. Where and when: In the Groot Constantia Iziko Learning Centre next to Jonkershuis Restaurant. Open between 10h00 and 17h00. Cost: Free of Charge.

Food inspired by centuries of cultural exchanges On the 24th September, South Africa's National Heritage Day will be celebrated at Simon's Restaurant with amazing Live music playing. The Braai will be sizzling with many South African favorites. The Simon's Braai Platter can be beautifully paired with any one of the Groot Constantia Wines. Booking recommended: 021 794 1143 or [email protected] Aromatic Cape Malay food, a cuisine unique to the Western Cape of South Africa, is a speciality of Jonkershuis Restaurant. It's a style of spicy food steeped in history and preserved through ongoing tradition. Reservations are essential at Jonkershuis on 021 794 6255 or [email protected]