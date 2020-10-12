Enjoy a great escape in Mossel Bay
If you are yearning for an escape, perhaps you should give Mossel Bay a visit.
With warm weather almost all year round and activities for every age, the Western Cape attraction is bound to make a holiday worth your time.
Mossel Bay Tourism launched a nationwide campaign called “The Great Escape to Mossel Bay” to mobilise local support in promoting Mossel Bay as the preferred destination.
As Aneli Gerber, Chief Operations Officer points out that “Mossel Bay is arguably an award-winning town in South Africa".
"We as ’locals’ forget we have achieved so much and have so much to be proud of. We encourage our residents and visitors to support our local establishments, not just financially, but also by promoting our Mossel Bay brand wherever we can," said Gerber.
Mossel Bay and surrounding areas are well known for its water sports including surfing, scuba diving, shark cage diving, deep-sea fishing, flying water-powered bikes, and speed boating. Mossel Bay has two waterparks as well as two heated indoor pools to entertain the younger visitors.
For those more comfortable on dry land, an array of activities including sandboarding, mountain biking, quad biking, trail running, and hiking are options that will entertain visitors. We even cater for daredevils wanting to try skydiving, paragliding, horseback riding, and helicopter trips and flips!
There's also golf estates, malaria-free game reserves, animal interactions, and award-winning wine farms and distilleries in the area, as well as some of the country’s top blue flag beaches, restaurants, camping spots, and accommodation.
Travellers can plan their itinerary on www.visitmosselbay.co.za