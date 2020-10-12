Enjoy a great escape in Mossel Bay

If you are yearning for an escape, perhaps you should give Mossel Bay a visit.

With warm weather almost all year round and activities for every age, the Western Cape attraction is bound to make a holiday worth your time.

Mossel Bay Tourism launched a nationwide campaign called “The Great Escape to Mossel Bay” to mobilise local support in promoting Mossel Bay as the preferred destination.

As Aneli Gerber, Chief Operations Officer points out that “Mossel Bay is arguably an award-winning town in South Africa".

"We as ’locals’ forget we have achieved so much and have so much to be proud of. We encourage our residents and visitors to support our local establishments, not just financially, but also by promoting our Mossel Bay brand wherever we can," said Gerber.