Enjoy free access to select Iziko museums this Human Rights Day

No plans this Human Rights Day? Not to worry as Iziko Museums of South Africa is offering travellers the chance to explore its museums for free on March 21. South Africa celebrates Human Rights Day to pay homage to the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre. The day serves to remind South Africans about the sacrifices made by people to achieve freedom. Travellers are permitted free entry to Iziko South African Museum, the Iziko South African National Gallery and the Iziko Maritime Centre located at Union Castle House at the V&A Waterfront. Free entry excludes the Iziko Bo Kaap Museum, the Iziko Slave Lodge, Groot Constantia, the Castle of Good Hope, the Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome. Some museums are currently closed for repairs and renovations, so call before you visit. The organisation told IOL Travel that they adhere to the strictest protocols.

Rooksana Omar, Chief Executive Officer at Iziko Museums of South Africa, said free entry allows people to access to explore, discover and celebrate the country's history.

“Ensuring access to our nation’s heritage resources and enhancing the museum experience to the broader community forms part of Iziko Museums of South Africa’s strategic mandate.

“Iziko provides free entry to its museums, usually aligned to national commemorative days. This is to ensure access specifically to those who lack the means to afford entrance fees," she told IOL Travel.

Travellers need to adhere to pre-screening, which entails filling in a short questionnaire and temperature screening before entry at Iziko Museums.

All visitors need to wear a mask or appropriate protective face-covering in all the museum spaces, refrain from touching surfaces and maintain physical distancing at all times.

Iziko operates 11 national museums, the Planetarium and Digital Dome, the Social History Centre and three collection-specific libraries in Cape Town.

Iziko is a public entity and public benefit organisation that brings together these museums under a single governance and leadership structure.

The organisation allows free access on commemorative days, excluding the Castle of Good Hope, Groot Constantia and Planetarium and Digital Dome.