Enjoy the best of luxury accommodation at The Taj Cape Town

The Taj Cape Town, situated in the heart of the Mother City, is within walking distance of some of South Africa’s foremost landmarks and attractions offering an eclectic array of shops and restaurants. Spread across two heritage buildings, all 176 rooms of the 5-star hotel boast spectacular city views or overlook the iconic Table Mountain.

All rooms and suites are beautifully decorated and replete with every luxury amenity. The one and two bedroom suites are perfect for the discerning traveller or for families. Dining options Bombay Brasserie

Sumptuous and alluring décor mixed with exotic and dynamically textured fine Indian and international cuisine at Bombay Brasserie, will tantalize every sense and awaken a spirit of India in your consciousness. Bombay Brasserie offers diverse cooking styles from all across India and adds two unique elements... authentic Cape Town flair and flavour, culminating in some of the finest dishes to be served outside India. Mint Restaurant & Terrace The Mint Restaurant & Terrace, which spills out into St George’s Mall from the cosy confines of Taj Cape Town, offers a host of all-day dining options for hotel guests and visitors, alike. It is the perfect spot for a summer cocktail, guilt-free breakfast, lazy luncheon or fabulous dinner.

The Lobby Lounge & Bar With its two grand entrances, the former banking hall of the old Reserve Bank is now the welcoming hotel Lobby. With its meticulously restored fluted marble columns and original chandeliers, The Lobby Lounge and Bar is the perfect place to unwind with reviving cup of coffee or tea, a slice of heavenly cake, or an evening aperitif. JIVA SPA

