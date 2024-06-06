Enjoy the best vibes in town at Rockefeller Hotel & Residences

Rising 18 floors above Cape Town’s Foreshore District is Rockefeller Hotel & Residences, perhaps Cape Town’s most vibrant and popular hotel.

Walking in through the hotel’s large sliding doors, into a thoroughly Instagrammable world of neon signs, energetic conversations, and a soundtrack to match, it’s easy to see why this hotel is so popular among SA’s most eminent DJs, musicians, and creatives. Accommodation is diverse, ranging from hotel-style suites to one-bedroom apartments, all of which exude modern sophistication.

Open from morning to night, The Rockefeller Plaza Restaurant offers a wide range of all-day dining options to suite a variety of tastes. Enjoy burgers, fresh seafood, pastas, and wood-fire pizzas. Alternatively, you can select from the premium cut grill menu or visit the sushi bar. The Rockefeller Hotel & Residences. Picture: Supplied Head up to STUDIO, the rooftop lounge and bar, to take in the dramatic views of Cape Town harbour, the city skyline and Table Mountain. This trendy space, inspired by musician Zakes Bantwini, houses a spectacular rooftop swimming pool and sunken lounge area beneath a retractable ceiling.