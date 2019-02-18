The Explorer Camp is the perfect getaway

There are many options for a safari in South Africa, but in Cape Town the options are quite limited. It’s even rarer to find a wildlife reserve in the Western Cape where the animals are free roaming. Sanbona Wildlife Reserve in the Little Karoo is situated close to Montagu, a three-hour scenic drive from Cape Town along Route 62, and in a malaria-free area.

The Sanbona Reserve is a vast landscape that stretches 58000 hectares and is framed by the Cape Fold Mountains, as well as the trademark Karoo plains.

There are four different accommodation options to choose from - all very different.

The Sanbona Explorer Camp is for the adventurous, who want an authentic bush experience, but with a few mod cons. You get to sleep in a tent, light a bushfire and soak up the atmosphere of being out in the wild. The team from Sanbona, which includes a trained ranger, stay with you at the camp and guide you.

There are daily walks where you get to see and enjoy all the great outdoors the Karoo has to offer and, of course, the Big 5. There is a central lounge area at the camp, which is where you’ll have your meals, your hot beverages and where the campfire is lit every evening. It’s a way to take your safari experience to the next level, without compromising comfort.

Kids are also catered for. There is the Sanbona Kids on Safari programme at Gondwana which offers educational and recreational wildlife experiences. The little ones’ get welcome packs, which includes the Sanbona Activity Book. Children four years and older are also allowed on game drives with their parents, but there is an educational interpretive trail as well, for children of all ages.

At the Godwana Family Lodge there are is also a play area for children, which has arts and crafts, puzzles, board games, entertaining and educational children’s books, and documentary DVDs. Gondwana has every modern convenience, for young and old.

There are nine luxury tents and each Dwyka tent has its own private deck and heated outdoor jacuzzi. The accommodation is perfect as a honeymoon destination because there are no under 18s allowed - also making it an ideal weekend getaway for couples.

All the meals at Sanbona are a selection of wholesome and fine dining meals - you have the option to dine at the restaurant or arrange for room service.

It is the vastness of the landscape and the alluring isolation, amid the raw beauty and boundless plains, which sets Sanbona apart. Its proximity to Cape Town also makes it the ideal destination that’s not too long a road trip getting there.