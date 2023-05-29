Erinvale Estate Hotel and Spa receives 5-star recognition

This comes after a precise selection process. American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts is one of the world’s leading luxury accommodation programmes, giving their Platinum Card Members access to exceptional benefits at over 2 000 hand-picked hotels in beautiful destinations across the globe.

Erinvale has achieved several notable accomplishments, just last year, it was awarded a five-star grading, indicating its exceptional quality. Additionally, it won the prestigious “Best Historic Resort Award” at the 2022 Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence Ceremony. Furthermore, Erinvale became a part of the Preferred Hotels and Resorts LVX Collection, a prestigious hotel group.

Debbie-Lee Cockrell, the General Manager explains that this achievement showcases the team's dedication to providing outstanding service and maintaining high standards. Furthermore, Erinvale’s inclusion in American Express’ exclusive collection is cause for celebration. Not only does it highlight the resort's commitment to excellence but also serves as an excellent opportunity to introduce Erinvale, Somerset West, and the Helderberg wine region to international guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa (@erinvalehotel) American Express card members who choose to stay at Erinvale Estate Hotel and Spa through the FHR programme will have access to an array of exclusive benefits and amenities. Cockrell said: “Although the hotel was established in 1994, the original Farmstead dates back to the 1700s making Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa the perfect place for those looking for a beautiful, luxurious stay with a touch of history and character.” Furthermore, Cockrell adds that visitors travelling in June, July, and August have the opportunity to experience the Cape's “secret season” at Erinvale.

This period is considered the ideal time to explore the Cape Winelands, making Erinvale the perfect base for such explorations. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa (@erinvalehotel) “Winter in the Winelands is a magical time of year. “The days are mild, and any winter rain calls for incredible tastings in front of a roaring fire.