Everything you need to know about SA vineyards that made it to this year’s top 50 World's Best Vineyards list

Exploring a region’s local wines and vineyards is something many travellers love to do. But what would make that experience even better is knowing you’re visiting one of the best vineyards in the world. Last week, World’s Best Vineyards unveiled the very best wine tourism destinations across the globe in a ceremony that took place at Schloss Johannesberg in Germany.

The World’s Best Vineyards list seeks to raise the profile of wine tourism, and with the difficult circumstances the travel industry has faced, it’s hoped that the announcement will encourage travel to these outstanding destinations. The list also seeks to recognise the diversity across established and emerging wine tourism destinations. Below we look at South African vineyards that made it to the top 50 list. Creation

In combining the rich gifts of nature and their unique terroir with the considerable skills of their dedicated team, Creation strives to reward the lover of fine wines. When, in 2002, Jean-Claude and Carolyn Martin took up the challenge of establishing a winery in a remote corner of the Walker Bay wine region, they did so with the courage of their conviction. The 40-hectares of undulating land on the lofty Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge had never been planted with vines before, but recognising the vast potential, they set out with tenacity and determination to transform it into a model wine farm. No easy feat, but then the Swiss-born JC and South African-born Carolyn (née Finlayson) both come from wine pioneering stock spanning at least three generations and two continents. Inspired by nature and meticulously crafted by cellarmaster Jean-Claude, each single-vineyard wine in this range is the ultimate expression of its terroir, and indeed, an exquisite and multifaceted artwork in its own right.

Visit: www.creationwines.com Delaire Graff Estate The ultimate Cape Winelands experience, Delaire Graff, is dedicated to beauty in its many forms. Much like polishing a diamond to reveal its brilliance, jeweller Laurence Graff has transformed an extraordinary natural setting into a world-class destination for wine, art, cuisine, and escape from the everyday.

With 20-hectares of vineyards situated on the slopes of Botmaskop Mountain planted with Bordeaux reds and Chardonnay grapes, Delaire Graff Estate produces supremely elegant vintages. At their 450-tonne gravity-fed winery, accomplished South African winemaker Morné Vrey is relentless in his pursuit of quality. A celebration of old and new Very’s expert hand is responsible for the superb portfolio of wines produced at Delaire Graff. Visit: www.delaire.co.za

Klein Constantia Dating back to 1685 and described as one of the world’s most beautiful wine estates, Klein Constantia is set among ancient trees on the upper foothills of the Constantiaberg, with views across False Bay. Their 146-hectare estate, originally formed part of “Constantia”, a vast property established in 1685 by Simon van der Stel, the first governor of the Cape. This particular valley was chosen not only for its beauty but also for the decomposed granite soils on its slopes, gently cooled by ocean breezes.