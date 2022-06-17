Experience real ice and snow at Water World Strand

This year Snow World Strand will bring real snow and ice to Water World Strand creating an unforgettable undercover winter experience for the whole family. The exciting new Snow World Strand opens from 16 June every day over the school holidays. It will also be open on weekends (Friday to Sunday) and public holidays after the school holidays until 14 August.

“Creating a magical wonderland that is safe and can be enjoyed by families has been a privilege. We can’t wait to see what memories will be made at Snow World Strand this year and we are excited to welcome the public starting on Youth Day,” said the Director of Snow World, Mark Wilson. So get ready to be entertained by some of the more popular animals of the Ice Age who will also be on display, brought back to animatronic life with movement and sounds! Snow World Strand caters for kid’s parties, with 4 kids party zones available in the time spot of 10:30 – 12:30pm.

14:30 – 16:30 daily. Snow World Strand is also available for private and corporate functions for adults. For more information and availability on this, email [email protected] Operating times/ Ticket Prices:

Sunday to Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Friday and Saturday 10:00 – 20:00 Time slots will be sold on the hour for a 45-minute session

• Snow and Ice Rider Pass – R120 per session or R180 for 2 sessions • Toddler Pass (Snow Slide, Snow Play Areas, Ice Age Animals) (age 3-4) – R50 per session • Non-Rider Pass – R40 per session

• Kids under 3 free Contact [email protected] for more information. Venue: Snow World Strand, Beach Road, Strand.