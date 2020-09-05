Explore Cape Town on an electric kick scooter

Electric Life Rides, a South African electric scooter and vehicle tech company, will launch in Cape Town this month.

The fleet of electric kick scooters will be available at The President Hotel in Bantry Bay.

Electric Life Rides works through a mobile app similar to Uber. Users scan a barcode on the kick scooter to download the app and activate it. They can buy ride credits directly through the app using their bank card. The technology will bring seamless dock-free electric kick scooter rental to South Africa.

Users will experience a fun and sustainable experience with on-demand options to change between hardware seamlessly and the ability to ride per minute, hour, day or month.

The vehicles also have built-in tracking systems, providing convenience, peace of mind and security by making it easy to locate the nearest vehicle. The vehicle tracking technology also features Application Programming Interface (API) functionality, providing interface ability with other applications, for example, food and medicine delivery. This also allows control of usage parameters including route control, speed and more.