Explore the beauty of Mzansi at these 4 budget-friendly places

Learn about South Africa and the rainbow nation by exploring the beauty and history of its cities. Four experiences to consider:

Story continues below Advertisement

Walk through the historic streets of the Bo-Kaap in Cape Town The historic suburb of Bo-Kaap lies at the foothill of Signal Hill and is famous for its colourful houses and rich Malay heritage. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA Pics Visit the family-owned spice store where you will smell the exotic aromas of the East. Afterwards, walk the streets and take in all the sights and sounds.

Experience the beauty of the South African National Parks View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African National Parks (@sanparks) Nature lovers can take an adventure on the wild side. It’s good food for the mind, body and soul. SANParks offers a wide range of activities, among them hiking, birding, horse riding and forest excursions. Kids will enjoy witnessing the wildlife first-hand. uShaka Marine World

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by uShaka Marine World (@ushakamarineworld) Located on Durban’s Golden Mile is Africa’s largest marine theme park.It’s one of South Africa’s most popular attractions and has breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. uShaka Marine World has eight sections to explore, with more than enough for an entire family to enjoy. At the aquarium, visitors can learn about the magical world of the ocean, and the scavenger hunt will keep the young ones happy. Tantalise your taste buds with the most refreshing drink in town

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Protea Hotels Fire & Ice! (@proteahotelsfireandice) The Protea by Marriott Fire & Ice, in Cape Town is the ideal spot to sip on your favourite drink and unwind. You can pop in any day of the week and enjoy the hotel’s signature red wine slushy for just R35. Five days a week, you can indulge in steak night for two at the ultra-chic hotel. The special includes two succulent sirloin steaks, crispy potato wedges and a sauce of your choice. Plus, you and your partner get to enjoy a glass of red or white wine from the hotel’s selected wine collection. All this for only R250. It is available from Monday to Friday from 6pm to 10pm. Reservations are essential.