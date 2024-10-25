Explore the best of Stellenbosch Garden Town 2024: Hidden gems and highlights

Stellenbosch’s Garden Town festival returns from October 25 to November 3, inviting visitors to experience the floral beauty of the Cape Winelands.
With exclusive access to private gardens, public spaces, and events for all ages, this horticultural celebration offers something truly unique.
Spek & Bone on Dorp Street
Tucked away up a small alley on Dorp Street, Spek & Bone is located at a historic site next to the original Stellenbosch market, behind the iconic Oom Samie se winkel, Spek & Bone is a must-visit.
Spek & Bone is the creation of award-winning chef Bertus Basson, who introduced the concept of small plates and has created a delightful restaurant and wine bar, which is a real hidden gem.
Don’t miss the Milk Bread with honey butter chicken starter - a fresh gourmet take on KFC’s classic fried chicken and breadroll.
While the menu changes with the seasons, the Gnocchi with Dalewood Hugenot and Zandamé Provolone cheeses is a firm favourite. Don’t be fooled by the fact that it is a tapas menu, the portions are enough to fill you without having to order anything else.
For dessert, the Flowers of Lemon Meringue, a zesty lemon ice cream, is a refreshing finish. Set under Stellenbosch’s oldest fruit-producing vine, Spek & Bone’s outdoor patio creates an intimate atmosphere.
Lanzerac’s High Tea
No visit to Stellenbosch would be complete without experiencing high tea at the historic Lanzerac Wine Estate, dating back to 1692.
Overlooking Jonkershoek Valley, high tea at Lanzerac is hosted in the luxurious main dining room, and offers a delectable feast of canapes and an assortment of savoury and sweet plates, including a selection of finger sandwiches, scones, cupcakes, petit fours, tartlets and macrons.
De Morgenzon’s Garden Vineyard Walk and Wine Tasting
Known as the "garden vineyards," De Morgenzon is especially vibrant in spring as wildflowers bloom between the vines.
With a commitment to biodiversity, the estate believes that a natural environment produces superior wine. Enjoy a self-guided garden walk suitable for all ages and end with a tasting of the estate’s acclaimed wines.
Jordan Wine Estate’s Safari Vineyard Tour
For those seeking something adventurous, Jordan Wine Estate offers a 4x4 vineyard safari with spectacular views of False Bay and Table Bay, while exploring the estate’s exceptional terroir and geology of the estate whilst tasting a selection of their award-winning wines in the sustainably grown vineyards.
Stay over
When visiting the Stellenbosch winelands, it’s always a good idea to book an overnight stay.
10 Alexander B&B is an intimate guesthouse perfectly located for an easy, safe stroll into to the town centre.
The historic building, built in 1947 is set in a lush, secluded garden with an abundance of birds, mature trees. and brightly coloured flowers everywhere you turn.
The fresh home-made farm breakfast, served in the original old house, and warm hospitality of the owners, Wietske and Paul create a memorable home from home atmosphere.
Garden Town Stellenbosch events highlights:
- Access to exclusive private gardens is open only during the event.
- Renowned public gardens and an exciting schedule of workshops, talks, and tours.
- Highlights include the Flower Parade on 29 October, the MTB Ride on November 3, and Classics in Bloom on November 2.
Mark your calendar for this floral and festive season in the heart of the Winelands.
