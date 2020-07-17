Famed Ronnie's Sex Shop on brink of closure due to Covid-19

Ronnie's Sex Shop has been a popular attraction for all travellers passing through the R62, but the attraction is struggling to stay open due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. Owner Ronnie Price is not giving up though. He has started a crowdfunding campaign to help keep his doors opened. He started a BackABuddy page to raise R100 000. He posted: "My name is Ronnie Price and I am crowdfunding to keep Ronnie's Sex Shop from not going under and closing its doors. This Covid-19 is killing me and not getting any fund in." (sic). Price said he decided to open a farm stand on Cape Route 62 to "sell my fruits and vegetables" in the 1970s. But, plans changed when his friends renamed "Ronnie’s Shop” to "Ronnie’s Sex Shop”.

But, before your mind goes south, the attraction is a pub that serves mouthwatering meals and beverages.

“To announce my farm stand to the passerby, I painted “Ronnie’s Shop” in red paint on the white facade of the roadside cottage,” he wrote on the page.

“But as a practical joke, a few of my friends bought some red paint and renamed the cottage “Ronnie’s Sex Shop.” I decided to keep the new name and instead of running yet another roadside farm stall, I turned my business into a pub and restaurant and it is today one of the best-known destination pubs in the land,” he posted.

And he is right, Ronnies Sex Shop not only lures curious visitors but also attracts day travellers, international and local guests.

Price calls it “an icon on the Route 62” which has been opened for 22 years.

“This bar/restaurant has been part of South Africa for a very long time at it will be a shame to see it go under. This will be to save an icon on the Route 62 that all have fallen in love with,” he posted.

People have been offering their support to the owner on the page. User Wesley posted: “Stay Strong Ronnie” (sic) while another posted: "Hope this shop never close, we left a dear memory there! All the best ...this is a legacy that's known beyond continents. Stay strong Ronny!!!” (sic).

