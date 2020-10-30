Fancourt Hotel and Country Club voted Africa's Best Golf Hotel

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Fancourt Hotel and Country Club has been voted Africa's Best Golf Hotel 2020 and South Africa’s Best Golf Hotel 2020 in the 7th annual World Golf Awards. The World Golf Awards, which is part of World Travel Awards, aims to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism. Fancourt Montagu Golf Course. Picture: Supplied. Judging by this year's response, golf tourism is booming despite the pandemic. Peter Dros, the Sales and Marketing Director at Fancourt, said they were grateful and honoured for this recognition. “We are thrilled, particularly since votes were cast by thousands of golfers from around the world, in what has been an incredibly tough year for the golf tourism and the hospitality industry.

“It is a wonderful way to start our end-of-year calendar of events and festivities at both the Fancourt Hotel and Country Club. It’s a great reflection of our team’s talents, hard work and dedication," he said.

Fancourt Outeniqua Golf Course. Picture: Supplied.

Chris Frost, Managing Director for the World Golf Awards, said despite the many challenges faced this year, votes came in from hundreds of thousands of golf consumers from a record 129 countries.

According to Frost, strong support also came from leading golf industry professionals and media from every single participating nation in the programme. “The appetite for golf tourism has never been as keen, as golf fans pushed for the World Golf Awards to continue, and for the leaders in our industry to be acknowledged and rewarded. This bodes well for golf tourism’s future as the global recovery begins,” he said.