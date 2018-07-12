Picture: Youtube/Rob Baker.

Winter time in the Western Cape can reach freezing temperatures. While it may seem like a comforting idea to stay at home with a cup of hot chocolate and other comfort treats, there is nothing better than a road trip to Caledon.

The small town, just an hour and a half from Cape Town, is known for their hot springs that were discovered by the early Khoi people.

Interestingly enough, the water of Caledon is also free of organic matter. In fact, it was awarded the first prize as the world’s top quality mineral water when it was submitted to the Chicago World Fair in 1893.

The Caledon Spa is home to one of the Western Cape’s famous Mineral Rich Warm Springs, which originate by the emergence of geothermally heated groundwater that rises from the Earth's crust.

And it has plenty of health benefits, too. Thermal Springs are known to boost blood circulation, reduce stress, promote sleep and is a natural pain reliever.

It was definitely something that I needed after that ‘long’ drive. The staff at the spa briefed me on the facilities that were available.

Day visitors will have access to 6 different hot mineral pools, including its historic Victorian Bathhouse, sauna and steam room and 1 cold pool. Individual treatments are available at an additional cost.

The cost for the use of the hot springs is R165 for people from the age of 6.

There was a lot of older folk when I arrived, but that was probably because it was a weekday.

After a quick change, I got into one of the hot mineral pools to see what all the fuss was about. The warm mineral water was therapeutic and relaxing. As I laid there, my mind was at peace and I felt a sense of calm fall over me.

One can easily spend hours enjoying the facilities- and it will definitely warm you up on a cold winter’s day.

For further information, call 028 214 5100



