Film produced by former Miss SA on eco-tourism and biodiversity recognised at 5th International Tourism Film Festival Africa

CapeNature announced that one of its video productions, “Customer Service values – Eco-tourism and Biodiversity Conservation” filmed at its popular Gamkaberg Nature Reserve, was selected among 378 entries from 59 countries as a finalist at the 5th Edition of the International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA). This took place at the Labia Theatre in Cape Town. The film was also produced by Miss South Africa 2000 winner Jo-Ann Strauss’s production company, Jo-Ann Strauss Productions, and gives insight into what it takes to develop the eco-tourism potential of a nature reserve from a couple of tents to an award-winning destination.

The reserve has been recognised by Africa’s Finest as one of the top 50 facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands whilst itss Tierkloof Trail has been hailed by British authors, Steve Watkins and Clare Jones, as one of the “unforgettable walks to take before you die” in their book with the same name. According to CapeNature, the origin of the film was based on the customer service blueprint of the reserve, showcasing best practice in the customer experience journey. Executive director for Eco-Tourism and Access, Sheraaz Ismail, thanked ITFFA for recognising the film.

“We did not make the video to win awards, we produced it for our own internal staff to replicate excellence in customer experience throughout the entity. We aspire to maintain the high standards Gamkaberg achieves at all of our eco-tourism reserves,” Ismail said. Dr Razeena Omar, CEO of CapeNature said: “Being recognised at the prestigious ITFFA is a tremendous honour for CapeNature. This achievement highlights our commitment to live our core values in delivering outstanding eco-tourism experiences and upholding our mission of biodiversity conservation. We are immensely proud of our team’s commitment and their remarkable efforts captured in this film,” Omar said. Producer, Jo-Ann Strauss, thanked the ITFFA for recognising and awarding the valuable contribution of this production and others that were selected to celebrate and foster the growth of the tourism and travel industry.