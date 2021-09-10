Flower enthusiast? Here’s where you can view wildflowers around South Africa

There is no better time than Spring to enjoy South Africa's splendid floral attractions. With the weather warmer – there are many destinations that you can road trip to see the wildflowers. Cheapflights.co.za shares five places where you can view the wildflowers around South Africa:

The West Coast National Park

The West Coast National Park comes alive during Spring – with bursts of colour painting the entire landscape. The attraction is about an hour away from Cape Town. Once there, soak in the views or snap a few selfies. The park opens daily. Entry costs R94 per adult and R47 per child. Clanwilliam

Clanwilliam is another Western Cape attraction to visit. Home to the Wild Flower Festival, the small town is located about 200km north of Cape Town. A stunning place to visit is Ramskop Nature Reserve that boasts more than 350 different species of wildflowers. Citrusdal

Close to Clanwilliam, Citrusdal keeps its namesake because of the rows of citrus orchids in the village. When in Citrusdal, look for the fields of maartblom, bloedbloms, daisies and fynbos around town. Also, be sure to visit one of the many hot springs. One of them is The Baths, famous for its natural rock pools. Here, guests can relax in spring water at 43ºC.

Namaqualand

Namaqualand showcases the famous Wildflower Route, a gorgeous stretch of land that is well worth the drive. And during the Spring season, you will find the Namaqualand daisies, and 3 500 other species of wildflowers. The Namaqua region is but one of five different regions you can visit during flower season, and others to explore on your drive are the Diamond Fields, Karoo, Green Kalahari and Kalahari. If you are a keen adventurer, you will love the picturesque tourist stops along your route.