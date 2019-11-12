For the love of art: 5 sculpture gardens to visit around Cape Town









Norval Foundation, Steenberg. Pictures: Supplied Impressive sculptural works by both local and international artists are finding a home at wine farms and sculpture gardens in and around Cape Town. The rich biodiversity of the Cape Floral Kingdom offers a spectacular backdrop for these exhibitions, integrating man-made and natural beauty. Combine your outing with some delicious lunch and wine tasting options nearby and your weekend plans are made. As international visitors start arriving in Cape Town, it’s a great excuse to play tour guide and experience art from a different perspective. Here’s our selection of the five finest unmissable sculpture gardens Norval Foundation, Steenberg The vast Sculpture Garden at Norval Foundation bursts into bloom at this time of year, featuring three-dimensional installations by artists from South Africa, from the rest of Africa and from all over the world.

This unique and still somewhat undiscovered Sculpture Garden, bisected by a protected Cape lowland freshwater wetland and surrounded by the natural beauty of the Western Cape, boasts indigenous flora alongside the art foundation itself.

The exhibition programme in the Sculpture Garden includes exhibits by artists working with figure, narrative and mythology, abstraction, post-minimalism and craft. Artworks are a mixture of long-term loans and work from the Norval Foundation Homestead Art Collection, which are installed permanently.

Visit: www.norvalfoundation.org/

Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden, Stellenbosch

Another little-known outdoor art destination about 40 minutes drive from Cape Town is this sculpted indigenous garden in Stellenbosch, showcasing 60 of Dylan Lewis’ works.

In this garden of private myth, the artist explores the Jungian notion of "the wilderness within". Widely recognised as one of the world’s foremost sculptors of the animal form, Lewis initially focused on the big cats; in recent years, he has used the human figure to explore our relationship with our inner wilderness.

Visit: www.dylanlewis.com/garden/visit-the-garden

Almenkerk Wine Estate, Elgin

Situated in the Elgin valley, east of Cape Town, Almenkerk is a small family-owned and -run farm. The farm hosts various curated sculpture exhibits throughout the year.

Dirk Durnez, founding member of the Cape Town Art Agency which represents Belgian and South African artists, is also a founder of [email protected] with incredible art pieces curated by Gordon Froud.

It’s an interesting mix of large scale sculptures and contemporary paintings. Round off your visit with a tasting at the wine cellar and tasting room nestled on the mountain-side with spectacular views over the Elgin and Kogelberg Mountains.

Visit: www.almenkerk.co.za/

Tokara, Stellenbosch

Located about 45 minutes from Cape Town, the wine estate Tokara in Stellenbosch is the embodiment of GT Ferreira’s philosophy that good wine, good food and good art go together to culminate in a good lifestyle.

The connection with fine art has been extended to the winery entrance which houses a gallery of curated art and a sculpture garden located at Tokara Delicatessen.

Visit: www.tokara.com/

Grande Provence, Franschhoek

An extension of The Gallery, The Sculpture Garden at Grande Provence – about an hour’s drive from Cape Town - has a continually evolving collection of monumental works in a variety of media.

South African artist Anton Smit’s sculptures currently reside at The Sculpture Garden. Pieces from his “Masks” and “Female Figures” can be viewed on the estate.

Visit: www.antonsmit.co.za/product/grande-provence-wine-estate/