Frankly, we’re offended that Boulders Beach was only named 9th best beach in the world

The list is now in its fourth year, using aggregated scores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations, social media popularity and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team. These are the most amazing beaches to visit this year. Cape Town has been the talk of the town in tourist news in recent months, and here we are again. Boulders Beach in Cape Town was named the 9th best beach in the world.

Boulders, situated in False Bay, offers something rather special – a colony of African Penguins. It’s the only place in the world where you can get close to African Penguins. How insane! Picture: Paul Nicolson from Pixabay Apart from it being a home for penguins it’s also a popular, family-friendly swimming beach, where beachgoers can climb over the boulders, explore the rock pools, or swim in the beautiful False Bay water. It’s like a little island on it’s own as there is a R65 fee to enter. It’s no wonder it’s nominated as one of the best beaches in the world, it’s a gem! Playa Conhal in Costa Rica took the number the spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Scholtz (@ryanscholtz1) Here are the top 10 beaches in the world according to Global Travel 1.Playa Conchal – Costa Rica 2.Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia

3.Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos 4.Siesta Beach – Florida, United States 5.Punta Mosquito – Holbox, Mexico

6.Secret Lagoon – El Nido, Palawan, Philippines 7.San Fruttuoso – Italy 8.Pedn Vounder – Cornwall, England

